'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

The Green Party believes a rail link to Auckland Airport "will be difficult but not technically impossible" to complete in time for the next America's Cup, expected to be held in the city in 2021.



The light rail service is forecast to cost $2.3 billion and would link Auckland's CBD to the airport.

The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme it is the "perfect" time to start prioritising projects ahead of the 2021 event.

"We've been waiting in Auckland for a decent public transport network for decades and I think the next America's Cup in 2021 is the perfect opportunity to say actually we are going to start prioritising the projects that have waited too long already," Ms Genter said.

"It will be difficult but not technically impossible. It will require an unprecedented level of co-operation between central and local government and a lot more leadership than this National government has ever shown on rail."

When asked if the project could realistically be completed in four years, Ms Genter said the Green Party believes it can be based on rail networks built overseas in the same time frame.

"Auckland Council, Auckland Transport and the NZTA have already been working on this rail link for several years and they have a detailed plan ready.

"So it's really about scaling up the current plan, setting an ambitious goal, not unlike Team New Zealand, and then taking the practical steps in making it happen and I think Aucklander's have been waiting for so long for a Government that isn't going to hold them back."

Ms Genter revealed the Green Party feels the rail link should be funded through the transport budget due to being of "national significance" but didn't say if it would hike the cost of taxes in Auckland.



