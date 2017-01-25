 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This is not the start of a new trend' - bad January weather doesn't back holiday move, scientists say

share

Source:

NZN

The idea of shifting the summer holidays to February because the weather is better isn't a no brainer if weather statistics are anything to go by.

Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem.
Source: 1 NEWS

The average temperatures in January and February only differ by about a degree, says NIWA climate scientist Nava Fedaeff.

"While February is generally warmer and drier for most of us, it's not the same all over New Zealand," she says.

Gisborne and Masterton on average have wetter and cooler Februarys.

In Whangarei the average maximum temperature is 24.3 degrees in both January and February.

In Auckland it's 0.6C higher in February than January, while Timaru is 0.7 degrees cooler in February than January.

Last February was the second warmest on record for New Zealand so people may be influenced by memories of recent summers.

But in 2009 ex-tropical cyclone Innis brought heavy rain, high winds and minor flooding to many parts of New Zealand. Then just a week later another storm affected almost all the North Island, and some of the South Island.

Ms Fedaeff says weather varies from year to year and that's normal.

"Sure it's not as hot as last summer, and the sea is cooler but this is not the start of a new trend."

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll says the start to February is expected to bring a good deal of settled and warm weather to the North Island and eastern South Island.

Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.
Source: Breakfast

A period of unsettled weather may unfold during mid-February.

"While in general the weather will be more typical of summer, the perception may be that it is fantastic - mainly because of how poor it was for many places during the month of January," he says.

Related

Weather News

Education

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

00:42
Mr Dunne said if there is a public groundswell the shift the official holiday period to coincide with better weather, he’ll propose it to the government.

Petition launched for summer holiday shift idea
02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

Moving summer holidays to February could cause chaos, tourism industry warns
02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

Kiwis feeling cheated by 'summer' eyeing up February as holiday game-changer
MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:28
2
Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in their semi-final match.

Nadal edges Grigor Dimitrov advancing to Aussie Open final against old rival Roger Federer

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:21
5
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'This is not the start of a new trend' - bad January weather doesn't back holiday move, scientists say

Although February tends to be warmer and drier it's not the same across the country.

00:09
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.


00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

00:20
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.


00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

AOS conclude operation in Napier but still seek wanted man

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ