Not quite lowest price guarantee - Bunnings taken to court over allegedly misleading customers

Dozens of charges have been laid against hardware chain Bunnings, alleging it's misled its customers with it's 'lowest price guarantee'.

Bunnings warehouse. (File picture)

The Commerce Commission has filed 45 charges against Bunnings NZ, accusing it of misleading by advertising the prices of its goods as being the lowest in the market.

The commission says the advertising at its stores nationwide along with television, radio, online, newspapers and catalogues campaigns between 2014 and 2016 gave an overall impression that it offered the lowest prices for its products, when this was not true.

The case is being called to Auckland District Court on March 7.

Bunnings price guarantee states its policy is to beat a competitors price by 15 per cent on an identical product if it's cheaper than it is in a Bunnings' store.

