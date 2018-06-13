 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Not many people think about these' - Study warns tsunamis can happen in lakes, too

share

Source:

Breakfast

Dr Joshu Mountjoy of NIWA says tsunamis of up to 5m have taken place at Lake Tekapo.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
The French were completely dominant at scrum time, repeatedly wrecking New Zealand’s set plays.

Brave Baby Blacks outclassed by France in entertaining U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final

03:42
2
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

04:00
3
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

4
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

01:16
5
The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

02:00
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Deluge in store for much of lower North Island and as low pressure system moves down the country

There are also severe weather warnings in place for the Tongariro National Park and the Kaikoura Ranges.

05:24
University of Otago’s Professor Robert Patman says North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise is “open-ended” time wise.

'Many people feel Trump could have driven a harder bargain' – NZ academic describes Trump, Kim declaration as 'disappointing'

University of Otago's Professor Robert Patman says North Korea's pledge to denuclearise is "open-ended" time wise.


Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive.

04:25
The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The ex-Shihad frontman is releasing his second album with The Adults.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 