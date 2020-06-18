TODAY |

'I was not a happy chappy' - Chief Ombudsman says inspections will change focus in wake of quarantine botch up

Source:  1 NEWS

The Chief Ombudsman says quarantine facility inspections have been planned for weeks, and this week’s disconcerting revelations were purely coincidental.

But Peter Boshier says this week’s events show there is no room for error. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, it was announced a system failure had allowed two Covid-19 cases to slip through official quarantine protocol.

Peter Boshier told TVNZ1’s Breakfast he had no idea those events were going to unfold and the quarantine facility inspections were already organised prior.

“This has been weeks in the planning, it just so happened that this lapse has occurred,” says Mr Boshier.

But, he says, there is "no room for misunderstanding or error".

Mr Boshier yesterday revealed his staff had been exposed to people at a hotel a few weeks ago who were supposed to be quarantined.

“I was not a happy chappy because I felt as though my staff had been put at risk, had been compromised.

“Why wasn’t I told as a matter of courtesy and security? ... I just felt that was pretty discourteous.”

He says the inspections were initially planned to ensure those in managed self-isolation and quarantine facilities were being treated fairly and with dignity, but yesterday's events have altered things slightly. 

"Its changed a bit in this emphasis," he says.

"My job’s not to be judgmental but I do want to make this point… You’re only as good as you were yesterday. If someone drops the ball… I think the consequences are huge."

A senior Defence Force official is now taking charge of New Zealand's Covid-19 quarantine procedure following the two new Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the changes at a press conference yesterday. Ms Ardern announced Assistant Chief of Defence Air Commodore Digby Webb would now be in charge of isolation facilities for Kiwis returning from overseas.

