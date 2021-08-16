Not guilty plea by teen accused of fatally stabbing another at Christchurch party

A 16-year-old accused of murder and injuring two others at a party in Fendalton last month has pleaded not guilty to the charges via videolink at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.
He’s accused of killing 16-year-old Zion Purukamu and leaving a 14 and 17-year-old with serious stab wounds.
The teenager has been remanded in custody, and his continued name suppression will be reviewed at another hearing next month.
A three-week trial by jury has been set for November 2022.