Not guilty plea by teen accused of fatally stabbing another at Christchurch party

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 16-year-old accused of murder and injuring two others at a party in Fendalton last month has pleaded not guilty to the charges via videolink at the High Court in Christchurch this morning.

He’s accused of killing 16-year-old Zion Purukamu and leaving a 14 and 17-year-old with serious stab wounds.

The teenager has been remanded in custody, and his continued name suppression will be reviewed at another hearing next month.

A three-week trial by jury has been set for November 2022.

New Zealand
Lisa Davies
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
