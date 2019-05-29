TODAY |

'Not good enough!' Education Minister Chris Hipkins drowned out by chanting teachers at Parliament

1 NEWS
Education Minister Chris Hipkins was heckled by striking teachers while addressing them on the steps of Parliament this afternoon.

Cries of "not good enough" drowned Mr Hipkins out more than once as he spoke about the Government's commitment to addressing teachers' concerns.

"You have told us of your concern for the number of children with additional learning needs in your classroom that are not getting the support that they deserve and are entitled to, and we have heard that concern," Mr Hipkins said before being forced to pause as the first chant began.

    He went on to say that New Zealand faces a teacher shortage that "is not of this Government's making".

    Mr Hipkins said the Government has heard the concerns of Kiwi teachers and will be addressing them.

    The incident comes as about 50,000 teachers are on strike today, demanding an increase in pay and better working conditions.

      The industrial action has been called the biggest teacher strike in New Zealand and it is the first time both primary and secondary teaching staff have taken action at the same time.

      Dozens of rallies, from the Far North to Invercargill, are being held today and police are advising motorists to be mindful of congestion.

      Teachers have rejected the Government's $1.2 billion offer, but Mr Hipkins told TVNZ1's Breakfast today the Government's maintaining its stance that there's no more money when it comes to wage increases.

      NZEI president Lynda Stuart told the crowd in Auckland that further strike action is likely.

      "None of us here made the choice to strike lightly," she said.

      "Our wages have fallen behind due to chronic under-investment in the last few years."

        Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
