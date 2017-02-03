'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

It wasn't exactly Paradise City, but 30,000 Guns N' Roses fans braved rain in Wellington to see the legendary rock band perform last night.

The crowd was waiting for more than an hour to get into Westpac Stadium because the bad weather caused technical difficulties.

Gates were meant to open at 5pm, but it took more than 90 minutes before they finally opened and the quest were let into the stadium.

It seems the rain didn't dampen fans' or the band's spirits.

"If I was to die after the gig, I would die complete," one fan told 1 NEWS.

Guns N' Roses tweeted after the show, thanking all the fans for turning out despite bad weather.

"Not even the rain could stop you, Wellington!"

"Wellington, that was a wet and wild show for sure. You guys kick ass sticking it out for 2.5 hours," Tweeted guitarist Slash.