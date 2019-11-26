TODAY |

'This is not a dog-whistle' - National's Mark Mitchell defends intent behind law-and-order proposals

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

National MP Mark Mitchell is backing his party's law-and-order discussion document as the right path to tackling crime in New Zealand despite criticism a tough-on-crime approach hasn't worked in the past.

National released the document Tuesday which proposes to ban gang patches in public places, refuse parole to murderers who will not give the location of a body and revoke parole for people who associate with gangs. The party also included the proposal of a new police unit to "harass and interfere with gang activity".

However, the document has since come under criticism - including from former National MP, cop and lawyer Chester Borrows, who said we need to get smarter on crime, not tougher.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former National MP, policeman and lawyer talked about a better way of managing the justice system. Source: Breakfast

When asked by TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell today if the party was dog whistling, or if he genuinely believed the document was the right way to tackle the issue of gangs and crime in New Zealand, Mr Mitchell said "absolutely we believes in this".

"In my view, this is a very clear, powerful document that clearly outlines our intent for next year.

"Yes, we are going to bring more pressure to bear on gangs and organised crime than you've ever seen in this country. Sitting alongside that are very strong social investment model to provide gangs off-ramps to get their families out of the gangs and break that intergenerational cycle.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National released its discussion document today, but Kelvin Davis says the Government’s policies are working. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is not a dog-whistle for us. Safer communities together and tough on crime are inherently part of something we believe in and we're going to bring that and [party leader] Simon Bridges is going to bring that in his leadership, with me supporting him as justice minister, next year."

He also talked about the joint experience he and Mr Bridges had working on the frontline in tackling crime.

However, also joining Breakfast was Labour's Kris Faafoi, who pointed out that Mr Mitchell's stance isn't supported by everyone - even in his own party. 

"So has Chester Borrows, who's one of your former colleagues, so on a scale of one to 10 how wrong is Chester then? Because he knows it too.

"It's a convenient thing to say in opposition," Mr Faafoi added, pointing out that National had nine years to implement such a plan while in power.

"I don't think many people would disagree that we want to make sure that people are living in safe communities and if gangs threaten people then we want to do something about that," Mr Faafoi said. "But we have committed to 1800 more police, in the last year I think we've taken about one-and-a-half tonnes of meth off the streets, we're taking guns off the streets.

"I think you've got to look at solutions to the problems that are going to be effective and not necessarily slogans." 

In its previous Government, Labour too took a tough-on-crime approach - including building four new prisons under Helen Clark's leadership - but Mr Faafoi said it had been proven to be wrong.

"Even Chester Borrows, a former National MP, has said that the rhetoric around getting tough on gangs hasn't worked and I think if you look at prison rates, the rates of increasing numbers of people in gangs - he's right."

Your playlist will load after this ad

“We are serious,” National leader Simon Bridges said. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Mitchell interrupted, saying the policies outlined in the document hadn't been seen before.

"Actually, the policies that Labour are coming out with at the moment are weak," he said. "They're more focused on prisoners than putting victims at the heart of our criminal justice system and we're going to change that, make no mistake."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The National MP and Labour’s Kris Faafoi debated plans to tackle crime in New Zealand. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
2
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
3
Police justified in fatally shooting machete-wielding man on Auckland motorway, watchdog finds
4
Queensland newborn dies, twin critical after co-sleeping tragedy
5
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Mastermind' behind synthetic cannabis ring in Christchurch dairy causes stir in court

Body of woman found in freezer in Sydney
00:24

Memorial events, minute of silence today will mark 40 years since Erebus air disaster
00:19

One person dead, another critically injured in Christchurch Summit Road crash