'This is not a dog-whistle' - National's Mark Mitchell defends intent behind law-and-order proposals

National MP Mark Mitchell is backing his party's law-and-order discussion document as the right path to tackling crime in New Zealand despite criticism a tough-on-crime approach hasn't worked in the past.

National released the document Tuesday which proposes to ban gang patches in public places, refuse parole to murderers who will not give the location of a body and revoke parole for people who associate with gangs. The party also included the proposal of a new police unit to "harass and interfere with gang activity".

However, the document has since come under criticism - including from former National MP, cop and lawyer Chester Borrows, who said we need to get smarter on crime, not tougher.

When asked by TVNZ1's Breakfast host John Campbell today if the party was dog whistling, or if he genuinely believed the document was the right way to tackle the issue of gangs and crime in New Zealand, Mr Mitchell said "absolutely we believes in this".

"In my view, this is a very clear, powerful document that clearly outlines our intent for next year.

"Yes, we are going to bring more pressure to bear on gangs and organised crime than you've ever seen in this country. Sitting alongside that are very strong social investment model to provide gangs off-ramps to get their families out of the gangs and break that intergenerational cycle.

"This is not a dog-whistle for us. Safer communities together and tough on crime are inherently part of something we believe in and we're going to bring that and [party leader] Simon Bridges is going to bring that in his leadership, with me supporting him as justice minister, next year."

He also talked about the joint experience he and Mr Bridges had working on the frontline in tackling crime.

However, also joining Breakfast was Labour's Kris Faafoi, who pointed out that Mr Mitchell's stance isn't supported by everyone - even in his own party.

"So has Chester Borrows, who's one of your former colleagues, so on a scale of one to 10 how wrong is Chester then? Because he knows it too.

"It's a convenient thing to say in opposition," Mr Faafoi added, pointing out that National had nine years to implement such a plan while in power.

"I don't think many people would disagree that we want to make sure that people are living in safe communities and if gangs threaten people then we want to do something about that," Mr Faafoi said. "But we have committed to 1800 more police, in the last year I think we've taken about one-and-a-half tonnes of meth off the streets, we're taking guns off the streets.

"I think you've got to look at solutions to the problems that are going to be effective and not necessarily slogans."

In its previous Government, Labour too took a tough-on-crime approach - including building four new prisons under Helen Clark's leadership - but Mr Faafoi said it had been proven to be wrong.

"Even Chester Borrows, a former National MP, has said that the rhetoric around getting tough on gangs hasn't worked and I think if you look at prison rates, the rates of increasing numbers of people in gangs - he's right."

Mr Mitchell interrupted, saying the policies outlined in the document hadn't been seen before.