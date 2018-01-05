 

'Not completely out of the woods' - TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update

Much of the North Island is "not completely out of the woods just yet" as the low pressure system continues to track south towards Wellington, bringing heavy rain and wind.

MetService has said this storm is the first significant system to affect the country since mid-September. 

"Mother nature has really been sharpening her fangs on the country," TVNZ weather presenter Daniel Corbett states.

"We're not completely out of the woods just yet. We've got another few hours... 12 hours, easing back by tomorrow," he explains. 

Northern areas are still experiencing the swirl of the system, with the main band of rain sliding through Auckland. 

The centre of the low is sitting just off shore which Daniel says will move onto shore in "the next couple of hours around about Raglan."

"The rain is now working southwards towards Wellington."

"Wellington and much of the east coast, you've had a pretty quiet looking morning. You've been in what we call the dry slot in between the main front from last night down south and the wrap around area." 

Rain and wind is expected to ease Saturday and a ridge spreading onto the country on Sunday will bring some fine weather. 

