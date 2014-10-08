 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Not all polytechnics in crisis: Otago CEO hits back at Education Minister

share

Source:

NZN

One of New Zealand's polytechnic education institutes has hit back at claims the entire sector is in crisis.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Phil Ker says far from being in crisis, his institute is performing "exceptionally well on all indicators".

"Our 2018 enrolments are strong. We are 14 per cent ahead in applications than the same time last year," he said.

He said his polytechnic led the institutes of technology and polytechnics sector in course and qualification completions and had posted nine consecutive years of financial surpluses.

His comments came after the government revealed last week it was giving the West Coast's struggling Tai Poutini Polytechnic a $33-million bailout.

However, Education Minister Chris Hipkins also said a business case for Tai Poutini's recovery would be delayed, while wider changes were made in the education sector.

He said Tai Poutini was one of 16 polytechnics suffering from alarming drops in student numbers, and the sector's financial losses were unsustainable.

"It is critical we address these challenges across the whole network, rather than just one organisation at a time," Mr Hipkins said.

Mr Ker took umbrage at Mr Hipkins wording, saying there had "been a lack of acknowledgement that some parts of our sector ... have been performing extremely well", he said.

"It is highly regrettable if (the) government is being advised that all polytechnics are in the same boat as this is not true."

However, Mr Ker welcomed Mr Hipkins' announcement he would scrap the previous National-government's process of competitive funding for some areas of tertiary education funding.

Mr Hipkins said the model forced tertiary education providers to bid against each other.

"From 2019, the up to $135m of funding will return to being on the basis of student enrolments," he said last Thursday.

"It removes uncertainty and will enable providers to properly plan."

Related

Politics

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Images of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new Sandringham home

Photos: Take a look inside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's newly-bought quiet suburban home

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

3
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Black Caps v England, second international cricket ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand. Wednesday, 28 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Black Caps double strike has England in trouble in Wellington

00:15
4
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

00:15
5
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs conquer Blues


04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 