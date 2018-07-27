 

'Not all plastic is evil' - plastic bags may be more environmentally friendly than some alternatives

1 NEWS
The belief that paper bags are more natural and environmentally friendly than plastic ones could be a misconception.

Seven Sharp delves into the consumer ethics issue. Source: Seven Sharp

"Many people say we should ban the plastic bags and go to paper bags because they're more natural, actually paper bags are one of the worst in the life cycle analysis because they take a lot of energy to make and also they use a lot of water in the process," says nanotechnologist Michelle Dickinson.

"They're probably not as natural as you think they are. They're actually quite bad for the environment."

"Not all plastic is evil. We know they're a real challenge, but when you start looking at them deeply it's about which is the worst of the evils, and how do you as a user use them," she says.

Based on current calculations, to offset the carbon emissions that go into creating a paper bag it would need to be used four times, while a plastic bag needs to be used five times and a cotton tote bag more than 150 times.

"If you grab one of these (cotton tote) bags, use them once and then chuck them in your cupboard, its way worse for the environment than a single use plastic bag," Ms Dickinson says.

Foodstuffs have been trialling different bag options and multi-use plastic may be the best of the lot.

"The move to multi-use slightly heavier duty plastics is one of the options," says Foodstuffs CEO Chris Quinn.

"The customer can go well if I use that 20, 30, 40 times then I put it in the recycling, that's a much better thing than what they would've done otherwise."

“I think we have some really innovative solutions and so I would love to see us not just say we're banning them, but also show the world that maybe there's a solution that we can make in New Zealand that everybody else could us,” says Ms Dickinson.

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

Richie and Gemma McCaw are expecting their first child.

Gemma announced the news in an Instagram post tonight.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," she wrote.

The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.

Last October All Blacks legend Richie spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast about his marriage to Gemma.

Breakfast's Daniel just had to ask, and copped a bit of stick afterwards. Source: Breakfast

"It's been pretty good so far, nothing to complain about," he said.

During that interview he remained tight-lipped about whether a little McCaw was on the way.

Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Gemma is a former New Zealand hockey player for the national side the Black Sticks. She announced her retirement from international hockey last October.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Richie and Gemma McCaw. Source: Photosport
Whakatane police investigating a serious assault at a home in the town overnight last Monday are appealing to occupants of a car who picked up a distressed woman.

Police say the assault took place at a private residence on Arawa Road in Whakatane.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Police said they are grateful to the local community who have provided valuable information which has allowed officers to progress the investigation in a positive manner.

"But we would still like to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to us, who may have seen or heard anything in relation to this incident," he said in a statement tonight. 

In particular police would like to speak to the occupants of a vehicle that picked up a distressed female in the vicinity of Kirk Street and Bridge Street, Whakatane between 3.30am and 5am on Tuesday July 24.

Anyone who can help is being asked to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255 and ask to speak to a member of the Adult Sexual Assault team. 

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Police Source: 1 NEWS
