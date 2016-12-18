'Not acceptable to me' - Bill English won't go to Waitangi after being refused speaking rights

The new Prime Minister will not attend Waitangi Day celebrations in Waitangi this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bill English is repeating John Key's refusal to attend commemorations in Waitangi without the right to speak at Te Tii lower marae on Feb 5; as had been traditional.

He said he will instead spend the day in Auckland.

Mr English said he has accepted the invitation to lead a delegation of Ministers to Waitangi to meet iwi leaders on February 3.

"I am looking forward to meeting with the leaders of the 60 iwi who comprise the Iwi Chair's Forum, to progress a range of issues of importance to Maoridom and New Zealand," he said.



The announcement comes after Mr English was denied the right to speak at the powhiri.

"However, my office was advised I could attend the powhiri but not speak - conditions which are not acceptable to me," he said.