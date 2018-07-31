A nostalgic look at iconic New Zealand seed brand Kings Seeds

In scenes reminiscent of popular TV show Undercover Boss, New Zealand's Workplace Relations Minister has gone incognito to experience a day in the life of a Kiwi cleaner.

Iain Lees-Galloway split his time between three Auckland cleaners, Peter in the CBD, Joy at the museum and Kippy at Eden Park.

The Labour MP posed as a journalist reporting on cleaners as he got stuck into some manual labour.

So how did the Workplace Relations Minister stack up as a cleaner?

"As he was doing the vacuum ride on, he ran over a door stopper, so if he didn't run over the door stopper I would have given him a 9 out of 10," Kippy said.

"He wasn't too sure about the vacuuming and I asked him 'do you actually do the vacuuming? And he says 'no my wife would get a shock,'" Joy said.

His stunt was revealed to the three workers at an industry event.

"It was a shock, and it was a bit shocking to meet a minister, who I only see on TV," Kippy said of the big reveal.

Mr Lees-Galloway said his actions were much more than a publicity stunt.

"It's really important for policy makers to get out on the front line and see what different jobs and different industries are like.

"It helps get a feel for what impact the decisions we make actually have for people out there in the real world," he said.

Mr Lees-Galloway also gave a challenge to one of his Labour colleagues.