A nostalgic look at iconic New Zealand seed brand Kings Seeds

Seven Sharp
In scenes reminiscent of popular TV show Undercover Boss, New Zealand's Workplace Relations Minister has gone incognito to experience a day in the life of a Kiwi cleaner.
Iain Lees-Galloway split his time between three Auckland cleaners, Peter in the CBD, Joy at the museum and Kippy at Eden Park.
The Labour MP posed as a journalist reporting on cleaners as he got stuck into some manual labour.
So how did the Workplace Relations Minister stack up as a cleaner?
"As he was doing the vacuum ride on, he ran over a door stopper, so if he didn't run over the door stopper I would have given him a 9 out of 10," Kippy said.
"He wasn't too sure about the vacuuming and I asked him 'do you actually do the vacuuming? And he says 'no my wife would get a shock,'" Joy said.
His stunt was revealed to the three workers at an industry event.
"It was a shock, and it was a bit shocking to meet a minister, who I only see on TV," Kippy said of the big reveal.
Mr Lees-Galloway said his actions were much more than a publicity stunt.
"It's really important for policy makers to get out on the front line and see what different jobs and different industries are like.
"It helps get a feel for what impact the decisions we make actually have for people out there in the real world," he said.
Mr Lees-Galloway also gave a challenge to one of his Labour colleagues.
"David Clark, go and spend a day as a caregiver."
The cracking of backs, necks and shoulders is a familiar sound for many Kiwis.
But in the Cook Islands, a small nation with limited healthcare, a trip to the chiropractor isn't an option - that is until now.
A group of Kiwi students is straightening out the locals' backs and necks free of charge as part of a training workshop.
For Cook Islands local Cedric Torau, a trip to the chiropractor is not part of his usual daily routine, although, thanks to the New Zealand College of Chiropractic it is something he's adjusting to.
"Tells me that some part of my body's tight. And they just loosened that up, so I'm very pleased about it," Mr Torau said.
This is the 12th year the school has travelled to Rarotonga, each student self-funding the trip for some hands on experience.
"It's very different because Rarotongans don't really see many doctors and things like that. So sometimes we're the first person they've seen in years," said Mark Bruning, one of the students.
Local co-ordinator Rosita Taikakara said at the beginning of the programme "the people were sort of unsure, because to them chiropractic is unknown. And all they'd heard about is the cracking of their backs".
Dr Phil McMaster, president of the New Zealand College of Chiropractic said the students will check at least 3,000 people in two weeks.
The third-year students say the two-week workshop is invaluable.
"It's awesome to see when you adjust someone for the very first time and you can see the smile on their face," Mr Bruning said.
And it's clear they've made a few fans.
"They arrive here with everything in their heads. And then they have to put it in their hands, and it's actually a rapid, rapid discovery of who they are as chiropractors," Dr McMaster said.
He said the school always chooses Rarotonga, "because all of the surveys we take after this tell us that we should be here more often".
It's a win win relationship that's set to continue for many years.