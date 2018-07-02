Northwestern Motorway re-opened after fatal peak hour crash caused gridlock

Source:
Congestion is easing on the Northwestern Motorway after a fatal motorcycle crash this morning about 6.40am caused gridlock during rush hour.
St John confirmed one person was killed in the accident. No one else was hurt.
Traffic was backed up in all four east-bound lanes from Western Springs back to Te Atatu.
The scene of the crash near Western Springs.
Source: 1 NEWS
NZTA said at 10.45am that all lanes have now re-opened, but warned that there will still be some congestion in the area.
The congestion also extends through the Waterview tunnel and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
Corrections Minister says government did take into account fresh prison population forecasts before deciding not to go ahead with super-prison at Waikeria, despite this morning saying he hadn't "personally" seen the forecasts.