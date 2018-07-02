 

Northwestern Motorway re-opened after fatal peak hour crash caused gridlock

Congestion is easing on the Northwestern Motorway after a fatal motorcycle crash this morning about 6.40am caused gridlock during rush hour.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area after the crash about 6.45am.
Source: NZTA

St John confirmed one person was killed in the accident. No one else was hurt.

Traffic was backed up in all four east-bound lanes from Western Springs back to Te Atatu.

The scene of the crash near Western Springs.

Source: 1 NEWS

NZTA said at 10.45am that all lanes have now re-opened, but warned that there will still be some congestion in the area.

The congestion also extends through the Waterview tunnel and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.

