Northland's Poor Knights Marine Reserve named one of the world's best diving destinations

Having turned 20 this year, Northland's Poor Knights Marine Reserve has been named one of the world's top diving destinations, coming as a huge boost for tourism.

Northeast of Whangarei, the Poor Knights Marine Reserve is home to over 120 different species, while more are being discovered.

However, the reserve almost didn't happen - initially met with strong opposition by fisherman and tourists, with opinions still divided even now.

Diver operator Jeroen Jongejans, who has been in the area for over 30 years, told 1 NEWS about the reserve's rise.

"There was quite a bit of resistance at one stage, but once it was made and once people saw the benefits from it - and their arguments were made really clearly - the minister Nick Smith made the decision," he said.

"I think a lot of people now totally support 100 per cent marine reserve.

"The environment has been very, very positive, but also for the economy and a social sense."