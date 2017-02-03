Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

It's so dry in Northland that one farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows, and reckons this season's drought will cost him $200,000.

The Far North is going though its fifth drought in eight years, and while there has been drizzle, the Metservice says there is no sign of heavy rain for the next few weeks.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy was in Kerikeri today, where he announced there was a "medium scale adverse drought event".

There would be rural assistance payments for farmers, as well as some tax relief.

As well as selling stock, Ross Hutchings cut down to milking once a day a month ago.

"We had 50mls of rain a fortnight ago and the grass has changed colour, but we need a follow up," he told Mr Guy.

"It certainly does put financial pressure on everyone but we're farmers, we live with that."