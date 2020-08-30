Northlanders relieved at Auckland's move out of Alert Level 3

Northlanders are breathing a sigh of relief as Auckland’s lockdown, which left them blocked off from the rest of the country, is lifted.

The border, according to Auckland Council boundaries, ended up splitting some communities and properties in areas like Mangawhai. It disrupted businesses and education for some children.

Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith says there had been workers who haven’t been able to get across the boundary.

“There have been children who have not been able to get to school,” he told 1 NEWS.

One of those schools is Rodney College in Wellsford, which had to close during Alert Level 3 in Auckland. A third of its students and staff live north of the border, but they were also locked out of the classroom.

Student Billy Whelan says it was “pretty annoying” to hear he couldn’t go to school.

“I'm in [NCEA] Level 2 and I want to get credits to pass the year.”

Businesses are also missing the foot traffic from Auckland.

Café owner Lloyd Rooney saysAuckland’s lockdown had been tough for business.

“Obviously not being able to get anyone from Auckland up here has been really hard for business,” he says.

“Plus being cut off from the rest of New Zealand, we've had nobody else from New Zealand either.”

Kauri Museum general manager Dr Tracey Wedge said before the borders had shut, they went from having about 56 visitors a day on the Monday before the move to Alert Level 3, to six the following Monday.

Because of the disruption, Northland local body authorities are calling for the Government to re-examine boundaries in case of another move back up Alert Levels.

They want the Government to investigate a way that travel through Auckland could be done safely.