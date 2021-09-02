Northlanders to find out Alert Level fate today

Northlanders could get a reprieve from Level 4 restrictions later today.

As long as wastewater testing results are negative, the region is expected to shift down to Level 3 Thursday night.

The region has been kept at the same level as Auckland due to a small number of cases in Warkworth, which is on Auckland’s northern border.

This includes a staff member on CHT Amberlea’s dementia ward in Algies Bay.

Although Northland has not had a positive case in this outbreak, there are a lot of close contacts isolating there.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty