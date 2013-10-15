Northland volunteer firefighter charged with arson

A Northland volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged with lighting a fire.
The 20-year-old will appear in the Dargaville District Court on Thursday charged with arson.
The firefighter was a member of the Te Kopuru fire brigade near Dargaville.
He has been charged over a scrub fire on Kelly's Bay Road on January 12.
It's alleged after igniting it the man then joined fellow volunteers to help put it out.
The fire stretched over 90 square metres.
