Northland volunteer firefighter charged with arson

A Northland volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged with lighting a fire.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old will appear in the Dargaville District Court on Thursday charged with arson.

The firefighter was a member of the Te Kopuru fire brigade near Dargaville.

He has been charged over a scrub fire on Kelly's Bay Road on January 12.

It's alleged after igniting it the man then joined fellow volunteers to help put it out.