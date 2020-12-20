TODAY |

Northland services under pressure amid population boom, holidaymakers

Source:  1 NEWS

Northland services are increasingly under the pump as the region experiences one of New Zealand’s biggest population booms this year. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

With overseas holidays not an option this year as well, the region could be flooded with even more people. Source: 1 NEWS

Now, there’s worry that with overseas holidays out of the picture because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the region may be flooded with more visitors. 

Ray White Kaitaia real estate agent Keri Hokai said houses were selling above the asking price because of high demand.

“People have missed out on houses and they're getting desperate.” 

Property sales in Kaitaia and surrounding areas are up about 50 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, holiday home manager Fleur Comar said she had a long list of guests wanting to book properties, but there weren’t enough to go around. 

Northland DHB CEO Dr Nick Chamberlain said visitors would put pressure on the region’s already-struggling health system.

“Long waiting times for patients to see their own GP. So, this is only going to exacerbate things at a time when some GPs are on holiday,” he said.

Those who can’t get to a GP would likely have to go to an emergency department. 

“Last summer over the Christmas holiday period, we saw 2500 patients through our EDs. It was about a 12 per cent increase on the previous year.

“This is going to be really, seriously exacerbated this year.”

Emergency services are also expecting to be flat out. 

Kaitaia Fire Brigade senior officer Colin Kitchen said he welcomed people coming to the north, “but by goodness are we going to have to be on the ball”. 

The region experienced population growth of more than 3600 people this year. 

New Zealand
Health
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park
2
'We cannot proceed with Christmas' - UK implements strict new Covid-19 lockdown for millions
3
Nine arrested, including youths, after man left in serious condition from assault at Tauranga bus stop
4
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
5
Government extends working holiday visas
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rise in pyramid schemes targetting Māori and Pasifika sparks warning

Wellington police impound 10 vehicles in covert operation targeting illegal street racing

Police launch homicide investigation after body found in Wellington suburb

One person dead after crash on State Highway 3 near Whanganui