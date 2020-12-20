Northland services under pressure amid population boom, holidaymakers

Northland services are increasingly under the pump as the region experiences one of New Zealand’s biggest population booms this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Now, there’s worry that with overseas holidays out of the picture because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the region may be flooded with more visitors.

Ray White Kaitaia real estate agent Keri Hokai said houses were selling above the asking price because of high demand.

“People have missed out on houses and they're getting desperate.”

Property sales in Kaitaia and surrounding areas are up about 50 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, holiday home manager Fleur Comar said she had a long list of guests wanting to book properties, but there weren’t enough to go around.

Northland DHB CEO Dr Nick Chamberlain said visitors would put pressure on the region’s already-struggling health system.

“Long waiting times for patients to see their own GP. So, this is only going to exacerbate things at a time when some GPs are on holiday,” he said.

Those who can’t get to a GP would likely have to go to an emergency department.

“Last summer over the Christmas holiday period, we saw 2500 patients through our EDs. It was about a 12 per cent increase on the previous year.

“This is going to be really, seriously exacerbated this year.”

Emergency services are also expecting to be flat out.

Kaitaia Fire Brigade senior officer Colin Kitchen said he welcomed people coming to the north, “but by goodness are we going to have to be on the ball”.