Northland school reopens after man, student 'assault' another pupil

A Northland high school has reopened after being locked down this morning following an altercation involving students and a man who did not attend the school, during which a knife had fallen to the ground.

Police car (file image). Source: istock.com

Police were called to the scene at Kerikeri High School following reports of an altercation at around 11.20am, Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson told 1 NEWS.

Robinson said a student had reportedly made threats to a group of students before leaving the school and returning with a man who was not a pupil.

The student and the man then allegedly assaulted another student, during which a knife fell to the ground. There is no evidence at this stage to suggest the weapon had been brandished, he said.

The pair left the school a short time later.

"The student who was assaulted was not badly injured and did not require medical assistance," Robinson said.

"As a precaution, the school went into lockdown for a brief time but that has now lifted."

The student was located at a nearby property on Cobham Road following a number of police inquiries.

He is now assisting police with locating the other man.

"While our inquiries are in their early stages, police want to reassure the school community that we are speaking to the victim, several witnesses and the students involved to establish exactly what has taken place," he said.