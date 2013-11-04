Northland school remains in lockdown as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

A school in Northland remains on lockdown nearly three hours after a gunman was reported on the loose in Ahipara, near Kaitaia in Northland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are still hunting the man after shots were fired at a house on Takahe with occupants inside, around 10:30am this morning.

Police said in a statement no one is injured following the shots at the property.

Ahipara School is currently in lockdown as a precaution.

Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said police had responded to reports of a male sighted with a firearm.

Multiple cordons are in place, including around Takahe Rd as police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and a helicopter, search for the man.