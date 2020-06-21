Northland school put in lockdown as search for 'dangerous' teen continues

A Far North school was put in lockdown today as the search for a "dangerous" teen allegedly involved in an incident with a gun continues.

David Mane. Source: NZ Police

David Mane, 19, is wanted for arrest following a firearms incident on Saturday.

The armed offenders squad has been assisting with the search for the wanted man in Moerewa today.

Police carried out two search warrants at properties in the area this morning, and a further search this afternoon.

According to police, an area was cordoned off and a local school was advised to go into lockdown as a precaution but that has since been lifted.

Police are still working to locate the 19-year-old.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu says there are several people within the Moerewa community who know where Mane is, and is urging them to help keep their community safe by coming forward.

“We do believe there are people who know his whereabouts and we urge them to do the right thing and contact Police for the good of the Moerewa and wider Far North community,” he says.

“That way we can resolve this is in the safest way possible for all involved - David, the community and our police staff.”