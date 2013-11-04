Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

A gunman is on the loose in Ahipara, near Kaitaia in Northland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are hunting the man after shots were fired at a house on Takahe with occupants inside.

Police said in a statement no one is injured following the shots at the property.

Ahipara School is currently in lockdown as a precaution.

Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said police had responded to reports of a male sighted with a firearm.