Northland Rescue Helicopter Service scrambling to find sponsors to stay in the air

One of the busiest rescue helicopters services in the country has taken a massive funding hit and is scrambling to find sponsors to stay in the air.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter has carried out more than 500 rescue missions this year - helping an average of three people every day, but now it's in need of help.

“Covid-19 has put a spanner in the works for quite a few fundraisers we were going to have out here in the community,” Northland Rescue Helicopter general manager Vanessa Furze told 1 NEWS.

“We have lost a very big corporate sponsor and another sponsor that was coming on board has also pulled out.”

The Northland Rescue Helicopter costs $5000 dollars an hour to run but it's only 75 per cent Government-funded.

The remaining money comes from the community and this year its facing a $2 million shortfall.

“We couldn't offer a 24-hour service, we’d have to cut back,” Ms Furze said.