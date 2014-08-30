Northland to prepare for a drenching as severe rain warning issued

Northland residents should prepare to get wet as a severe rain warning has been issued this morning.

Person in the rain

MetService said the severe weather warning is because of a slow moving front over the upper North Island, which will bring rain to the northern districts.

MetService said in a statement the heaviest rain is expected in Northland until early this afternoon.

They expect a further 20 to 30mm will accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

MetService is warning residents to be prepared for surface flooding and to be careful on the roads.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain in Auckland and Great Barrier Island has lessened and the early weather warning has now been downgraded to a watch.