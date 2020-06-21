TODAY |

Northland police searching for 'dangerous' teen after firearms incident leaves person seriously injured

Source:  1 NEWS

Northland police are looking for a “dangerous” 19-year-old man over a firearms incident yesterday. 

David Mane. Source: NZ Police

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said David Mane is wanted after an incident on Wynyard Street, Moerewa, which left one person seriously injured.

The person was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Whiu said Mane was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

“We know Mane is being assisted by local associates who we also believe to be in possession of weapons," he said.

“The people of Moerewa and Kawakawa are resilient and deserve better than senseless acts of violence.

“This type of behaviour is putting our people and community at risk."

Anyone with information on Mane’s whereabouts can contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
