Northland police lay charges against suspected arsonist

Police say they have laid charges against a 20-year-old man relation to a suspicious fire at Kelly's Bay in Northland.
In a release, police said the man is facing a charge of arson and is due to appear at Whangarei District Court today.
A number of suspicious fires have reported in the Pouto area recently, police said.
Police said the area is very dry at the moment and fires put the community and property at serious risk.
