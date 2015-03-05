 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Northland police lay charges against suspected arsonist

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police say they have laid charges against a 20-year-old man relation to a suspicious fire at Kelly's Bay in Northland.

Fire appliance

Source: 1 NEWS

In a release, police said the man is facing a charge of arson and is due to appear at Whangarei District Court today.

A number of suspicious fires have reported in the Pouto area recently, police said.

Police said the area is very dry at the moment and fires put the community and property at serious risk.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist found safe and sound in Auckland

2
The All Blacks legend and his fiancé Gemma Flynn spoke with Seven Sharp’s Toni Street.

All eyes on Wanaka as Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn expected to say 'I do'

00:53
3
The audacious armed thief probably thought the woman was an easy target, but she had other ideas.

Watch: Audacious robber gets more than he bargained for after jumping woman at ATM

00:30
4
Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs, the highest ever individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Test match.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

00:53
5
"The UK hasn't negotiated its own trade deal in four decades - they don't know how to do it", Richard Quest says.

'How does New Zealand do it?' - CNN anchor says Brits want to learn negotiating from us

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ