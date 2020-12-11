TODAY |

Northland police dog shot in December finds new role in force after injuries rule out further frontline work

Source:  1 NEWS

The police dog shot in the face in Northland last December won’t be able to return to the his frontline duties due to his injuries.

Officers have thanked the veterinary team that took care of him. Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed in a statement this afternoon Arnie will take up a new role in the police force as the injuries sustained to his jaw mean he no longer can work as a patrol dog.

“Despite incredible efforts from local and specialist vets, as well as efforts from the dog’s handler, the injuries sustained to Arnie’s jaw mean he is not suitable for operational patrol dog work,” police said in a statement.

Arnie was shot while police hunted a wanted man in Dargaville on December 1 with a 30-year-old man later charged with using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, injuring a police dog, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police said Arnie will be back on the beat soon enough though after the experience.

“Fortunately Arnie was also trained as specialist Police Search and Rescue dog and as his ‘scent’ work is back to full strength he will continue in this role as the Search and Rescue dog for the Northland Police District commencing next week.

“He will remain a much loved member of his handler’s family as well as being part of our police whanau.“


