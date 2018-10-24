TODAY |

Northland police charge man with murder of Krillan Brown

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with the murder of Krillan Brown in Northland earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 18-year-old man was previously arrested and charged with male assaults female in connection to the investigation and has now also been charged with murder.

Krillan Brown was murdered in Moerewa on June 7.

The man charged in relation to his death is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says police have spoken to dozens of people as part of their inquiries and thank them for their assistance.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to Krillan’s death and we hope today’s update provides some reassurance for the local community and to his family, who we are continuing to support during this difficult time.”

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead after vehicle and truck crash on SH14 near Whangarei
2
'Friends are key' for National to govern alone, despite latest poll results - Jessica Mutch McKay
3
Auckland's Sky Tower, Sydney Opera house light up to celebrate Women's Football World Cup
4
Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of 'very tight border control', says expert
5
More suspects identified in New Zealand man's murder in Melbourne
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead after vehicle and truck crash on SH14 near Whangarei

Truck catches alight in serious crash near Matamata

Fonterra workers evacuated after ammonia leak in Hamilton
06:19

Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of 'very tight border control', says expert