Northland police charge man with murder of Krillan Brown

A man has been charged with the murder of Krillan Brown in Northland earlier this month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 18-year-old man was previously arrested and charged with male assaults female in connection to the investigation and has now also been charged with murder.

Krillan Brown was murdered in Moerewa on June 7.

The man charged in relation to his death is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says police have spoken to dozens of people as part of their inquiries and thank them for their assistance.