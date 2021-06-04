Northland police appeal for sightings of stolen van linked to drive-by shooting

Police continue to appeal for sightings of a stolen vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting in Whangārei last month.

A stolen white Toyota Hiace van is believed to be linked in the drive-by shooting in Northland on May 7. Source: New Zealand Police

A house on Brunner Terrace, in Kamo, was the target of a drive-by shooting at around 6.30pm on May 7, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said today in a statement.

Earlier that day, a white Toyota Hiace van was stolen from Pataua North and is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Anyone who may have seen the van on the day has been urged to contact police.

“We believe there are some people out there with information about this vehicle and who was driving it prior to the shooting,” Doell said.

She said police have reason to believe those responsible may have since left the Whangārei area.

“We urge these people to do the right thing and contact police on 105, quoting file number 210511/0805.”