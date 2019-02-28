TODAY |

Northland officers were justified in firing shot during car chase, watchdog finds

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

Northland police officers who engaged in a car chase and fired a shot were justified in doing so, a report from the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

The incident, on February 22 last year, took place in rural Whangārei.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said two officers noticed a vehicle driving dangerously and attempted to pull it over. The driver failed to stop, at which point a pursuit was initiated.

"During the pursuit, the vehicle rammed the police car three times and one of its passengers presented what appeared to be a firearm at the officers," Mr Hill said.

The officers believed they were in imminent danger of serious harm and one of them fired their pistol in self-defence, he said.

The IPCA report found the officers involved were justified in engaging a pursuit, and the officer who fired a shot was legally justified in doing so.

"This incident highlights how unpredictable policing can be," Mr Hill said. "I am thankful that no police staff or member of our community was injured during this incident."

He said police often make split-second decisions in fast moving and "often very volatile" situations.

"But they still go out every day to keep our community safe and I always back them to make the right decision," he said.

Police
Police generic image Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
South Auckland company shouts 200 workers tickets to watch Mate Ma'a Tonga
2
Dargaville couple Kylie and Trevor Flood are demanding answers after Trevor suffered brain damage from a morphine overdose at Auckland City Hospital
Builder suffers brain damage after receiving pain relief
3
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
4
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
5
Emergency services arrive at crash scene near the Pahiatua track
Dog protects injured owner for three nights following serious crash in Palmerston North
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Schoolboy recounts moment he dived into Christchurch lake to rescue woman after crash
00:13
The man was arrested over the death of Star, who was stabbed more than 40 times, last night.

Man appears in court over fatal stabbing of miniature pony near Dunedin
00:26
Police Minister Stuart Nash and Finance Minister Grant Robertson made the announcement today.

Extra $40m injected into gun buyback scheme, as Government explains how compensation process will work
05:23
Christopher Luxon talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about his departure from the airline and what’s next.

Outgoing Air NZ CEO says he identifies with National Party but has 'no master plan' to run for office