TODAY |

Northland mum describes lucky escape after tornado rips into home, leaving shards of glass stuck in couch, walls

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Northland

A Northland family had a lucky escape today after a tornado ripped through their home leaving large shards of glass embedded in the walls and couch.

Chrystal Kirkwood and her three kids and husband weren’t at their Coopers Beach home when the destruction took place.

"I had literally left 10 minutes prior to the tornado hitting," Ms Kirkwood told 1 NEWS.

She had just arrived at work in Kaitaia when neighbours called to say her home was hit by a tornado.

"My house looked fine from afar, when I got closer I saw there were no windows and everything had been destroyed in the house.

"There were shards of glass in the walls at head height even and smashed through the couches.

"Luckily no one was home because if they were they could have been sat on the couch," she said, surrounded by the damage in her living room.

A clean up operation is now underway at the house which has been left open to the elements.

At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by the tornado that ripped through the Mangonui, Coopers Beach area in Northland.
 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Chrystal Kirkwood of Coopers Beach, Northland and her three kids weren’t home when the destruction took place. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Weather News
    Northland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:15
    The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions.
    Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland
    2
    Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
    3
    Kellie and Matthew Chisholm moved to Kaiwaka from Auckland in December last year for a "better life".
    Kaiwaka family 'devastated' as tornado tears through shed storing their belongings after moving from Auckland for a 'better life'
    4
    A dozen properties at Cooper’s Beach in the Far North have suffered damage in the wild weather.
    Raw video shows caravan flipped onto roof as tornado hits Far North beach settlement
    5
    The British TV presenter says he used to be friends with the former Hollywood actress until she "social climbed her way out of my orbit".
    Piers Morgan invites Duchess of Sussex on his show to explain why she 'ghosted' him
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:40
    The Blues coach refused to let the bad weather stop him carrying out his media duties ahead of their clash with the Reds.

    Leon MacDonald's news conference interrupted by massive burst of thunder - 'I hope our plane can get out'

    More New Zealanders deported from US, fewer getting citizenship
    00:15
    The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions.

    Watch: Sky Tower hit by lightning strike as wild weather batters Auckland
    Ornamental Arabic lantern

    Investigation underway after false information posted on Islamic Association's website proclaiming end of Ramadan