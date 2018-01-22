Northland marina to get seabin to suck up ocean litter, in New Zealand first

Source:
A marina in Northland has banded together to buy a Seabin, claiming it will be the first marina in New Zealand to have such a device that'll suck up marine litter.
The organisation Ocean Spirit posted a video with the announcement about Tutukaka Marina on Youtube last week.
"Tutukaka Marina is going to be the first marina in New Zealand to get a seabin," Glenn Edney, co-founder of Ocean Spirit said in the clip.
A seabin is a device which sucks in water to catch floating marine litter, micro plastics, surface oil and pollutant spills, a statement from the group wrote.
"The culmination of a two year collaboration between Ocean Spirit, Tutukaka Marina Management and Trust Board, the Interact Club at Huanui College, Glenbervie and Whangarei City Rotary Club represents another valuable step in the Tutukaka Coast Plastic Free Initiative."
