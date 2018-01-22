Northland marina to get seabin to suck up ocean litter, in New Zealand first

A marina in Northland has banded together to buy a Seabin, claiming it will be the first marina in New Zealand to have such a device that'll suck up marine litter.

The organisation Ocean Spirit posted a video with the announcement about Tutukaka Marina on Youtube last week.

"Tutukaka Marina is going to be the first marina in New Zealand to get a seabin," Glenn Edney, co-founder of Ocean Spirit said in the clip.

A seabin is a device which sucks in water to catch floating marine litter, micro plastics, surface oil and pollutant spills, a statement from the group wrote.