New Zealand


The Northland man teaching youngsters the art of traditional Maori weaponry

Seven Sharp

Twice a week Uncle Kipa passes on his knowledge in Kerikeri.
Northland

Maori Issues

02:26
1
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

2
00:34
3
The Kiwi star injured his Australopithecus afarensis in OKC’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Watch: Steven Adams pulls out Latin language skills to describe latest injury

00:17
4
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

00:30
5
Fekitoa made it look easy as he waltzed through Agen's defence to score for Toulon in France's Top 14.

Watch: Former All Blacks star Malakai Fekitoa bulldozes through two defenders with deadly fend on way to scoring superb solo try

01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".

Police car generic.

Woman car-jacked at gunpoint by two young males in Waikato

The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.

00:12
Watch: Young people dance at Labour Party summer camp from which sexual assault allegations emerged

00:59
Watch: World's first self-piloted electric air taxi takes off in Christchurch

00:15
Video captures the sound of the new burnout pad in Kaingaroa.

Video: Would this stress you out? Far North town locals fed up with homemade burnout pad's 'screeching tyres' and 'thick, dense smoke'

The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.


 
