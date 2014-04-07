Northland man fined for unlicensed home renovations

Whangarei man Daniel Reynolds has been fined for doing work on carpentry and roofing which should have been carried out by an Licensed Building Practitioner (LBP).

Reynolds had told the homeowner he was qualified for the job.

"He thought the job was not classed as restricted building work, nor did it require building consent," says Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Investigations Team Leader Simon Thomas.

"He conveyed this to the homeowners and, as they had no knowledge in this area, they trusted his judgement."

Reynolds was sentenced to a $2,000 fine today at Whangarei District Court for his unlicensed work on residential property