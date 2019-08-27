TODAY |

Northland man acquitted of murder over death of girlfriend's two-year-old daughter

Anneke Smith for rnz.co.nz

Aaron Archer has been found not guilty of the murder of his former girlfriend's two-year-old daughter, but guilty of manslaughter.

Ariah Roberts sustained an unsurvivable head injury while in the care of Aaron Archer, 31, in their Mangawhai home on August 22 last year.

Her mother, who has permanent name suppression, left the house for 15 minutes and returned to find her daughter unconscious and no longer breathing.

Ariah quickly died of a blunt force head injury and a post mortem later identified more than 20 bruises on her head.

Aaron Archer in court earlier in the trial at the High Court in Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz
