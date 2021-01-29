Northland lab workers scramble to keep up with Covid-19 testing demand

Northland laboratories have been under the pump, after a returnee who tested positive after her stint in managed isolation visited multiple locations in the region's south.

The 56-year-old woman had contracted the virus during her stay in managed isolation and quarantine in Auckland but did not test positive until she'd left the facility for her home near Whangārei. She's since recovered from the virus.

It’s sparked long lines at testing centres in Northland, with some left waiting hours to be tested.

With just one main laboratory in the region, the 56 staff were left scrambling after the new case saw demand for testing soar from 20 a day to over a thousand.

President of Medical Laboratory Workers Union Bryan Raill says while local DHBs in Northland and Auckland are mindful of their needs. It’s a “huge workload” on top of their normal operations.

"Those peak days, it's not sustainable but they've lifted their game. Came in on their rostered days off, annual leave, been home to have dinner with the family and came back. Just a huge team effort."

One of the main learning opportunities that can be taken from pandemic according to Raill is ensuring that care is taken to foster the next generation of lab workers.