Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

For 18 years, methamphetamine addict Joshua Kemp was in and out of prison.
“I’ve always gone back to what I’ve always known,” he said. “It was to hurt, to take away from the things that matter most.”
But that was in the past. For the past 14 months, he’s been clean and sober thanks to He Waka Eke Noa, a recovery programme run by Northland’s Ngāti Whātua iwi that focuses on combatting drug and alcohol abuse with song, dance and camaraderie.
“It’s just about being in a waka together and travelling to the same place, and taking on anyone with no exceptions,” explained programme manager Bessina Pehi-Tamatea. “If you have the passion for someone else to not pick up the pipe and (instead) come here and pick up a waiata, best ever.”
The programme has helped hundreds through kapa haka and tikanga Māori since launching three years ago. Kemp said he discovered He Waka Eke Noa last year.
“It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world,” he said. “It’s taught me to pray again. It’s taught me to think about the things that matter most...And I care about people. That’s the most important thing.”
Staying clean and sober will give him the opportunity to “live life beyond your wildest dreams”, Kemp said. So he says he will keep showing up, taking it day by day with support from those around him.
The programme is free and open to Māori and non-Māori alike.
“If you want to be clean and sober for the day, then you’re welcome with open arms,” said Pehi-Tamatea, the manager. “There’s no discrimination.”
For three years now, Northland’s He Waka Eke Noa has opened its doors to addicts fighting to stay sober.
Source: 1 NEWS
"A couple of families have said 'we prefer to take our own car for now until we know more'."
But Mr Henning did not think the accident would keep people away from the mountain.
"No I don't think so, people will still turn up regardless. The other thing you've got to remember is that could happen to anyone's vehicle. If it's a mechanical issue it could happen to any vehicle."
Keiran Murphy and Josh Kerr had just come in to return their chains - Keiran's sister Fenella was on the ill-fated bus.
"Well obviously because of what happened on the weekend we preferred to get chains than take the bus. It just felt safer," Mr Murphy said.
"Rather than cramming into a bus and going in we thought we'd find some chains and chuck them on."
The Mitsubishi Fuso bus involved in the accident had failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times over the past 14 years - and the men did not regret their decision to go it alone.
"We've just come down from the mountain and we saw a bus coming down and people were standing up in the bus. It looked like it had far too many people in it for safety. It was crammed, really crammed," Mr Kerr said.
Keiran's sister walked away from the crash with cuts and bruises, but he said she had feared the worst when the bus careered out of control.
"I asked her 'what did you do just before you crashed?' and she said 'I just held myself together and prayed, cause what else can you do?'"
Over at the Powderhorn - a popular apres-ski venue in Ōhakune - the accident was still a hot topic of conversation.
A veteran of nine seasons at the resort, Angie Thomas, said even she was a little apprehensive when she found herself using the shuttle.
"I mean I usually drive down with other people but there was no room left in the car so I ended up coming down in the shuttle but yeah it was fine.
"I did have a bit of anxiety but that was all."
Aucklander Tim Graham arrived yesterday and could sense the unease in town.
"You do get a vibe from the staff that you know that they are obviously aware of it and it's on everyone's minds. It's a pretty tragic accident to have in such a small community."
But Mr Graham thought people would soon move on.
"I don't think it is going to deter anyone. At the end of the day it's a freak accident. No one likes it or likes to talk about it or have it affect them in any way and it's a tragic freak accident but I don't think it's going to deter anyone [from coming] at all though."
Down at Mizzoni Pizza, Matthew McCarthy said everyone had their theory on the crash.
Mr McCarthy said he'd heard the driver had done valiantly in the circumstances.
"I heard it might have been a brake failure, it might have been an issue with the bus itself.
"But apparently the driver was extremely experienced and so far from what I've heard it's not anything that's gonna come back on the driver.
"He did his best from what I've heard and he managed to get the bus across the bridge which probably saved a few more lives."
Mr McCarthy said people were feeling a bit down but would soon dust themselves off.
"Yeah everyone is trying to carry on and make the best of the season we have here but obviously it's put a bit of a dampener on the whole atmosphere in town but yeah we've just gotta try and pick ourselves up."
In a statement yesterday, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said its thoughts were with the people involved in the crash and it would be making no further comment because it was under investigation.