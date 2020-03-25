Northland iwi put up checkpoints to help stop coronavirus spread

A Northland iwi group is manning checkpoints on highways north of Whangarei as a way to filter out tourists who don’t have a plan for isolation.

Out of the 100 cars or so stopped by the iwi, only three were turned away and were sent to Civil Defence back in Whangarei.

“She did not have a plan for isolation and we feel that anyone that does not have a plan and does not feel supported within our boundaries has to go outside these boundaries or retreat back to where they come from,” says Dr Rose Harris.

Earlier in the week, the discussion was for blockades to check every car. But today, it became a random checkpoint, targeting just those who look like tourists.

The iwi led an initiative had the support of local police at several sites in Northland but have a message for the Government.

“I understand Tai Tokerau is not an area of high importance.

"I’d like you to elevate us to a point where you can bring professionals in to allow us to go home and be with our whānau,” says Hone Harawira.

They stay they’ll stick at restricting entry to the area for the full four weeks.