Northland iwi leaders to reinstate checkpoints after latest Covid-19 community case

Northland iwi leaders are preparing to reinstate Covid-19 checkpoints in the Northland after the latest community case travelled around the southern part of the region.

Te Tai Tokerau Border Control (TBC) met last night to discuss "plans to deal with the latest threat to the people of the north".

“We’ve been in touch with the police, iwi and health authorities, and we intend standing up checkpoints in key points across the north to protect our old people and everyone else in the north” says Reuben Taipari, TBC Regional Co-oordinator.

“We’re disappointed that government has not already initiated plans to protect kaumātua and kuia in the north and Māori people in general, who comprise some of the most at-risk groups to the latest virulent variant.

“And while we hear that Australia has cancelled free travel from here, we see that our government still keeps our borders open. WTF?”

Dates and locations for the checkpoints have yet to be decided.

Similar measures were put in place by Northland iwi during the first lockdown last year, with the checkpoints lasting for months.