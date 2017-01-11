Northland iwi leader says sorry to Bill English over decision not to go to Waitangi

A prominent Northland iwi leader wants to apologise to Prime Minister Bill English after slamming his decision to not attend Waitangi.

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua called Mr English a "spoilt child" following his decision not to step on to Te Tii Marae because he was refused speaking rights.

Mr Taurua says his objections lay with politics being discussed on the marae proper, but didn't realise his iwi had told the Prime Minister's office he wouldn't be allowed to speak on the marae at all, unless someone Maori spoke for him.

"That is very very wrong. That is why I have come here, to apologise. I apologise wholeheartedly for what that letter contains," Mr Taurua said.

His comments follow mounting concern of the potential fallout from the Waitangi refusal, but Mr English remains confident in ties with Maori.

"Look, I think the relationship between the government and Maori leadership is stronger than it's ever been," Mr English said.