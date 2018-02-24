Northland health authorities claim $25m funding hit from poor census participation

Moerewa in Northland is considered one of the most deprived communities in New Zealand.

According to the 2013 census for the town 1,434 people live there, but in reality many more call this town home.

Unfortunately, due to low participation in the census the region says it is losing an estimated $25 million in health funding.

"Prior to the last census we knew we had actually more people registered through the GP probably two to three percent more than were actually counted on in the census so we absolutely knew there were people in northland enrolled through the general practice that weren't being counted.", District Health Board CEO Nick Chamberlain said.

It is estimated that the region loses $3600 in health care funding per person who doesn't complete the census.

The NZ census is being delivered over the next few days and it takes 10 to 20 minutes to fill out.

This time round it's largely an online survey.