 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Northland health authorities claim $25m funding hit from poor census participation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Moerewa in Northland is considered one of the most deprived communities in New Zealand.

The District Health Board is screaming out for more money and pleading with all residents to fill out the census.
Source: 1 NEWS

According to the 2013 census for the town 1,434 people live there, but in reality many more call this town home.

Unfortunately, due to low participation in the census the region says it is losing an estimated $25 million in health funding.

"Prior to the last census we knew we had actually more people registered through the GP probably two to three percent more than were actually counted on in the census so we absolutely knew there were people in northland enrolled through the general practice that weren't being counted.", District Health Board CEO Nick Chamberlain said.

It is estimated that the region loses $3600 in health care funding per person who doesn't complete the census.

The NZ census is being delivered over the next few days and it takes 10 to 20 minutes to fill out.

This time round it's largely an online survey.

And for a region with high health needs, Northlanders are being urged to make the effort. 

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Heavy rain and northwest winds predicted to hit parts of South Island


2
Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter who inherited $137m, tells court she's broke


3
Beauden Barrett

Determined Bulls stun Hurricanes with huge upset in Super Rugby season opener


00:33
4
The Californian couple were arrested last month when one of their children escaped and called 911.

US couple who allegedly starved and shackled their 13 children plead not guilty


00:30
5
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 