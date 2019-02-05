Northland forest fire largely contained after burning through 178 hectares

A forest fire which forced three homes to be evacuated earlier today is now "90 per cent contained" according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

A Fire and Emergency NZ engine. Source: Supplied

Five helicopters and 65 firefighters are battling the 178 hectare blaze which broke out near Pipiwai, 25km south east of Kaikohe.

A portion of the blaze along the western perimeter is still uncontained with helicopters focusing their efforts in that area to try get it under control.

Department of Conservation workers, forestry companies, two excavators and three bulldozers have also been brought in to assist.

Nearby residents are being asked to keep their windows closed and stay inside to avoid the smoke.