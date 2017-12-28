 

Northland crash leaves one critical

A helicopter was dispatched to the field to assist St John.
Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

Woman seriously injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released


As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery


 
