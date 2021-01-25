Northland Covid-19 community case confirmed as having South Africa variant

Yesterday's Northland Covid-19 community case has been confirmed as having the more transmissible South Africa variant of the virus.

Source: 1 NEWS

In today's 1pm briefing Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the source of the 56-year-old woman's infection has been verified as likely being from another returnee in managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel.

The exact way she caught it is still being investigated, and CCTV footage from the hotel is being poured over by officials.

Hipkins said there was a direct link between the woman and the returnee, with no missing link in between.

This means it's "highly likely" she caught Covid-19 from this person.

As a result of investigations, 46 people will stay longer at the Pullman Hotel as a precaution and be tested again before leaving.

There are also 253 people who are being followed up which left the Auckland hotel during the infection window who will be asked to self-isolate and get another Covid-19 test.

Results are due back tomorrow on 114 staff tests from the Pullman with another 106 staff needing to be tested.

