Northland couple who 'coughed on, assaulted' police at gas station arrested

Police have charged 50 people in the first week of this year's nationwide lockdown including a Northland couple who allegedly coughed on and assaulted police officers after not wearing a mask at a petrol station overnight.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Source: Getty

The man and woman in Kaitaia were arrested following an incident at a petrol station on Tuesday night after the pair were seen without masks despite them being required at all essential services.

The man refused to provide his details while the woman became verbally abusive and physically obstructed officers carrying out their duties.

She then allegedly coughed over one officer, before assaulting another.

As a result, the 31-year-old woman is facing numerous charges including Assaulting Police, Resisting Police, Obstructing Policing and Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19). The 27-year-old man is facing charges of Obstructing Police and Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon over the past week the vast majority of New Zealanders have done the right thing by diligently following Alert Level 4 restrictions.

"It’s important we keep that up and police will continue to be out and about engaging with our communities, conducting reassurance patrols and, where necessary, taking enforcement action," Coster said.

"This is a challenging time for us all but we know staying home saves lives."

Coster said as of 5pm on Tuesday August 24, 50 people have been charged with a total of 54 offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 began.

"These arrests are primarily the result of protest activity and other intentional breaches of restrictions," Coster said.

Of the 54 charges filed, 28 are for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), 16 for Failure to Comply with Direction / Prohibition / Restriction and 10 for Health Act Breaches.

In the same time period, 154 formal warnings were issued – 56 for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), 54 for Failure to Comply with Direction / Prohibition / Restriction and 44 for Health Act Breaches.

"Police began issuing infringements for Covid-19-related breaches on Thursday 19 August and, as of 5pm yesterday, 686 infringements have been issued nationwide," Coster added.

In Christchurch, two people came to Police attention for breaching Alert Level 4 restrictions and driving-related offences.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday 1 September charged with Driving in a Dangerous Manner, Driving with Excess Breath Alcohol and Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19).

Another driver was issued an infringement notice for breaching restrictions after a vehicle struck several parked cars near the intersection of Grenville Street and Ensors Road about 2am.

The driver as uninjured and Police are considering further charges.

"These types of incidents are incredibly disappointing and create unnecessary and unacceptable risk for us all," Coster said.

"While we continue to take an education-first approach, police will not hesitate to take enforcement action for deliberate and blatant breaches."