Northland community Covid-19 case now recovered, continuing to isolate at home

Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the woman in Northland who contracted Covid-19 has now recovered and is continuing to isolate at home.

The 56-year-old is isolating with her husband, who like all other of her contacts has so far tested negative for the virus.

Bloomfield reported that she has been symptom free for 72 hours, after first having symptoms of the virus over 10 days ago.

"This means not only is she considered recovered, but has actually recovered from the virus," he said at today's 1pm briefing.

The woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe. On Sunday health officials confirmed she'd tested positive for the virus.

Today Bloomfield said upon further consideration by health officials, it was deemed only 11 people were "genuine" close contacts of the Northland woman, as opposed to the 16 reported yesterday. All 16 were tested and returned a negative test result.

The 11 genuine close contacts remain in isolation.

Testing also continues for the 353 guests that had left the Pullman Hotel between January 9 and 24 after completing their managed isolation stay. Contact tracers have made contact will all guests, and 255 people so far have returned a negative test.

The remaining tests are pending. Ninety-eight of the guests had already departed the country, and they are being contacted to make sure they are tested, Bloomfield said.

He said two initial test results from the 353 guests came back positive. But, a further serology test showed one was a historic Covid-19 case. The other test was a false positive.

Fourteen guests reported experiencing symptoms when contacted. Thirteen tests from the group have come back negative. The remaining one is pending.

Tests for 212 staff at the Pullman Hotel are underway, Bloomfield said. All results have so far been negative.

It comes as again there were no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community in New Zealand today.