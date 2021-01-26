TODAY |

Northland community Covid-19 case now recovered, continuing to isolate at home

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the woman in Northland who contracted Covid-19 has now recovered and is continuing to isolate at home.

Whangārei heads looking south towards Ruakaka. Source: istock.com

The 56-year-old is isolating with her husband, who like all other of her contacts has so far tested negative for the virus.

Bloomfield reported that she has been symptom free for 72 hours, after first having symptoms of the virus over 10 days ago.

"This means not only is she considered recovered, but has actually recovered from the virus," he said at today's 1pm briefing.

The woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe. On Sunday health officials confirmed she'd tested positive for the virus.

Today Bloomfield said upon further consideration by health officials, it was deemed only 11 people were "genuine" close contacts of the Northland woman, as opposed to the 16 reported yesterday. All 16 were tested and returned a negative test result.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A full investigation is ongoing at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel to discover how the Northland community case caught it. Source: 1 NEWS

The 11 genuine close contacts remain in isolation.

Testing also continues for the 353 guests that had left the Pullman Hotel between January 9 and 24 after completing their managed isolation stay. Contact tracers have made contact will all guests, and 255 people so far have returned a negative test.

The remaining tests are pending. Ninety-eight of the guests had already departed the country, and they are being contacted to make sure they are tested, Bloomfield said.

He said two initial test results from the 353 guests came back positive. But, a further serology test showed one was a historic Covid-19 case. The other test was a false positive.

Fourteen guests reported experiencing symptoms when contacted. Thirteen tests from the group have come back negative. The remaining one is pending.

Tests for 212 staff at the Pullman Hotel are underway, Bloomfield said. All results have so far been negative.

It comes as again there were no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community in New Zealand today.

There have also been four new Covid-19 cases reported at the border since yesterday.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson will be in therapy for 'the rest of her life'
2
'We thought we had won Lotto' - Hastings mother of seven on the brink of being homeless thankful for public housing
3
Police issue warning after reports of man doing indecent acts in Auckland Domain
4
Northland community Covid-19 case now recovered, continuing to isolate at home
5
American Magic show off rapid repair work following Prada Cup capsize, and note of thanks to those who helped
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Use of Taser, baton by police on man resisting arrest in Palmerston North justified, watchdog finds
01:02

'A nightmare' - Kiwi describes personal toll of working on London's Covid-19 frontline

Trial date set for four men facing historical sex abuse charges linked to Dilworth School

Police issue warning after reports of man doing indecent acts in Auckland Domain