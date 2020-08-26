Northland, Auckland, Tasman report biggest drops in NCEA credits due to Covid-19

The pandemic has harmed NCEA results in Northland, Auckland and Tasman more than in other parts of the country.

NCEA exam (file photo).

By John Gerritsen of rnz.co.nz

Qualifications Authority figures show by the end of September, schools in those areas had reported 18-20 per cent fewer NCEA results from internal assessments than at the same time last year.

In contrast, schools in Otago and Bay of Plenty had reported just 6-7 per cent fewer results than normal.

The authority said the total number of reported results nationally at the end of September was 14 per cent lower than in 2019, an improvement on the mid-September figure of 20 per cent.

Its figures showed that low-decile schools had reported 18 per cent fewer results than last year, while schools in deciles 9 and 10 had reported about 13 per cent fewer.

Māori, Asian and European students had reported 13-14 per cent fewer results, while Pacific students had reported just over 16 per cent fewer.

"The reduction in reported results from the same time last year appears to be mainly due to schools deferring their assessment programmes to later in the year, in line with our advice provided to schools in May and June in response to the disruptions from Covid-19," the authority said.

It said it expected schools would report more results this month as schools completed assessments before the start of end-of-year exams in November.

Reported NCEA results as at September 30, 2020 Source: rnz.co.nz